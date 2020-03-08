Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Plantronics worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Plantronics by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 467,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Plantronics by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plantronics by 46.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $10.99 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

