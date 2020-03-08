Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.72% of ArcBest worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ArcBest by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $19.63 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

