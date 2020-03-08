Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Coherus Biosciences worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after buying an additional 702,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.42 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.