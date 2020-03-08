Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Stamps.com worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.23. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

