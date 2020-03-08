Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 414,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

