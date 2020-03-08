Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,483 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Matthews International worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $938.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.34. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

