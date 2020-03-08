Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,533 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of FormFactor worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

