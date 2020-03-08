Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,980 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 52,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

