Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,170 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Freshpet worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.30 and a beta of 0.79. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

