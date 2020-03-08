Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,886 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $2,974,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $227,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

