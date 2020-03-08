Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Heron Therapeutics worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of HRTX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

