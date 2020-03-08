Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Independent Bank Group worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $533,026 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

