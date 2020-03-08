Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Childrens Place worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

