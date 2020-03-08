Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Caretrust REIT worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

