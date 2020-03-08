Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 116,855 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $826.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

