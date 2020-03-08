Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,755 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,755 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Hibbett Sports worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

