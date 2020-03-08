Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.04% of PDL BioPharma worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 769,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 75.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma Inc has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

