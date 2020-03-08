Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.90.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,245 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $45.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.