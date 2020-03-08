Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

