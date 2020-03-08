Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHK shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

