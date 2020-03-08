Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a total market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

