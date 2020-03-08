Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $0.96

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00010527 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $681,932.00 and $36,885.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

