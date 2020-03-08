ChronoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $324,084.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.