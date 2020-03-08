Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 254.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $117.85 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

