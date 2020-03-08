Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) vs. Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB) Head to Head Analysis

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $426.36 million 0.74 $5.54 million $1.04 18.21 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.01 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -5.72, suggesting that its stock price is 672% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chuy’s and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 1 3 1 0 2.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 1.46% 8.98% 3.93% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chuy’s beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

