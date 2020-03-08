Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,253 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE BFAM opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

