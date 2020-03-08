Citigroup Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 355.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Retail Properties of America worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE RPAI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.