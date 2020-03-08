Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2,181.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.84% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $61.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

