Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.54.

CLX opened at $173.26 on Friday. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

