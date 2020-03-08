Cloudbric (CLB) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,192.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $820,296.00 and approximately $7,192.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,033,452 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

