ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,112.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $2,112.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,888,687,213 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,645,386 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

