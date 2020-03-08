Comparing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Mastermind alerts:

This table compares Mastermind and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -20.23% -53.97% -39.05% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.72 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Naspers $3.29 billion 20.66 $6.90 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Naspers beats Mastermind on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.