Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

