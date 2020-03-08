Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) & LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Critical Survey

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Copart alerts:

This table compares Copart and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 32.95% 32.56% 22.36% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copart and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $2.04 billion 9.18 $591.69 million $2.25 35.64 LMP Automotive $10.86 million 9.00 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Copart and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 1 1 3 0 2.40 LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copart presently has a consensus target price of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. LMP Automotive has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.47%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than Copart.

Summary

Copart beats LMP Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.