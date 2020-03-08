Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 132,003 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

