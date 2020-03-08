Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,079,572 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd makes up approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of NYSE FMO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

