Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $14.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

