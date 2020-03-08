Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New $16.17 Million Investment in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,475,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,171,000. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up about 3.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 144.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $184,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $7.07 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.