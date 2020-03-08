Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 204,634 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,634 shares during the quarter. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 3.04% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

