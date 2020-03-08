Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139.48 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $731.67 million and approximately $139.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

