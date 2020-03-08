COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. COVA has a market capitalization of $645,942.00 and approximately $1.26 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.