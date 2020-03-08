Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0005

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $23,575.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

