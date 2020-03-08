Credo (CREDO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.07 Million

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Credo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, CoinBene and Tidex. Over the last week, Credo has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Credo has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Credo Token Profile

Credo was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo.

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Tidex, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

