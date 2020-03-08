Critical Comparison: Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) & Kaleyra (OTCMKTS:KLR)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandston and Kaleyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sandston has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sandston and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.91%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Sandston.

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -10,104.61% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

