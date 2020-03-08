Critical Contrast: OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) versus Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Glanbia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $8.12 billion 0.24 $153.53 million $0.19 12.63 Glanbia $2.82 billion 1.21 $276.35 million $5.37 10.72

Glanbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR. Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glanbia pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR -0.49% -1.21% -0.53% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Glanbia beats OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval, as well as environmentally sustainable solutions for co-products of steel production. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment operates as a milk processor in Ireland; and produces a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. It also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast brands in approximately 100 countries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

