CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.82. 3,109,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

