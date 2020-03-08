Crown Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,703.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,210,173 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

