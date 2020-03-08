CrypticCoin (CRYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,809.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $286,530.00 and $1,809.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

