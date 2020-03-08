Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Tops $818.53 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DigiFinex, Dcoin and OKEx. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $818.53 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,121,461,187 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, DDEX, OceanEx, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi Global, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex, OKEx, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, DigiFinex, CPDAX, BigONE, Indodax, Dcoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

