CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $80,499,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,333,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,964,000 after acquiring an additional 364,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.